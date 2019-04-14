Condenada a un año de cárcel una mujer por quitarse el velo en Irán

La iraní Vida Movahed ha sido condenada a un año de cárcel por quitarse el velo en público, en el marco de las protestas contra la obligatoriedad del hiyab en Irán, e indultada posteriormente por el líder supremo, según informó hoy su abogado.
El letrado Payam Derafshan explicó que la sentencia, emitida el pasado marzo y que ya es definitiva, condena a Movahed por "alentar a las personas a cometer actos de corrupción mediante la eliminación del hiyab".
La mujer fue detenida por primera vez en enero de 2018, después de que el vídeo de su acción de quitarse el velo en la calle Enghelab de Teherán se hiciera viral, y liberada tiempo después.
A finales de octubre de ese año, volvió a la plaza Enghelab con varios globos de colores y, debido a que la gente se congregó a su alrededor y se interrumpió el tráfico, fue arrestada de nuevo, según el informe policial.
Aunque Movahed ha llevado a cabo dos acciones similares de protesta, su abogado defendió en declaraciones a la agencia oficial IRNA que la mujer se ha comprometido a no reincidir.
Indultada hace un mes
"Debido a las consecuencias negativas que ha tenido este acto para ella y para su hijo de dos años, (Movahed) acepta que esta forma de expresar su opinión no ha sido correcta", agregó Derafshan.
La mujer fue indultada el pasado 3 de abril por el líder supremo de Irán, Ali Jameneí, quien en esa fecha perdonó a cientos de presos con motivo del aniversario de la elección de Mahoma como profeta.
Sin embargo, todavía no se ha ejecutado la aplicación del indulto y Movahed sigue en la cárcel. Vida Movahed fue la primera mujer que se subió a una caja de electricidad en el centro de Teherán y tras quitarse el hiyab lo colgó en un palo, agitándolo como una bandera.
Su ejemplo fue seguido por decenas de mujeres en diferentes ciudades del país entre enero y febrero de 2018, lo que llevó a la detención de muchas de ellas. Las que participaron en este modelo de protesta fueron denominadas "las chicas de la calle Enghelab", ya que en ese lugar del centro de Teherán ocurrieron varias de las acciones.
El velo es obligatorio en Irán desde el triunfo de la Revolución Islámica de 1979, que instauró en el país un régimen teocrático que impuso una serie de restricciones como la segregación de sexos y la prohibición del consumo de alcohol.
