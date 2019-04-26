Condenan a la espía rusa María Butina a 18 meses de cárcel en EEUU

Maria Butina, la joven rusa que fue detenida en Estados Unidos en julio pasado acusada de actuar como una agente de Rusia sin el debido registro, fue condenada este viernes por un tribunal federal a 18 meses de cárcel, informaron medios locales.
El pasado 13 de diciembre, Butina, de 30 años, confesó su culpabilidad de un delito de conspiración contra EEUU y aceptó cooperar con la Justicia.
De acuerdo a la fiscalía, la presunta espía rusa tejió una red de influyentes contactos en EE.UU. para beneficiar al Kremlin en una operación que inició en marzo de 2015 y que finalizó en julio de 2018, cuando fue arrestada.
[Habrá ampliación]
