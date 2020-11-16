Estás leyendo: El Congreso de Perú elige a Francisco Sagasti como nuevo presidente interino

Perú El Congreso de Perú elige a Francisco Sagasti como nuevo presidente interino

Mirtha Vásquez será la presidenta del Congreso

El nuevo presidente interino de Perú, Francisco Sagasti.
El nuevo presidente interino de Perú, Francisco Sagasti. EUROPA PRESS

El Congreso de Perú ha elegido este lunes a Francisco Sagasti, del Partido Morado, como presidente de la Cámara y por tanto presidente interino del país tras la destitución de Martín Vizcarra y la dimisión de Manuel Merino tras seis días de intensas protestas.

Los congresistas han apoyado el nombramiento de la lista encabezada por Sagasti, la única presentada. Sagasti está acompañado por Mirtha Vásquez (del Frente Amplio), Luis Roel (Alianza para el Progreso) y Matilde Fernández (Somos Perú).

La votación, que aún no ha concluido, ha respaldado la elección de la lista de Sagasti con 89 votos, frente a los 11 votos en contra. El Congreso está integrado por 130 escaños, por lo que su elección está ya confirmada. Dada la situación política y teniendo en cuenta la Constitución de Perú, Sagasti será nombrado automáticamente presidente de Perú y Mirtha Vásquez será la presidenta del Congreso.

