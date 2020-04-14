madrid
Las Fuerzas Armadas de Corea del Norte han lanzado varios proyectiles de corto alcance hacia el mar entre Corea del Sur y Japón (mar del Este), en la primera prueba balística que realiza este mes. El lanzamiento de los misiles llega en la víspera del aniversario del nacimiento de Kim Il Sung, primer líder de Corea del Norte y abuelo del actual mandatario norcoreano, Kim Jong Un, y antes de que se celebren las elecciones generales en Corea del Sur.
El Estado Mayor Conjunto surcoreano ha señalado que los proyectiles serían misiles de crucero tierra-barco y que fueron lanzados en dirección noreste desde las zonas cercanas a las ciudad de Munchon, en la costa oriental norcoreana en torno a las 7.00 horas de este martes. Los misiles volaron unos 150 kilómetros durante 40 minutos hasta caer en aguas frente a la costa oriental norcoreana.
El Estado Mayor Conjunto de Corea del Sur ha declarado, en un comunicado, que las Fuerzas Armadas bajo mando de Seúl están evaluando la situación ante la posibilidad de nuevos lanzamientos al tiempo que mantienen su nivel de preparación y alerta. "Nuestro ejército observa de cerca el movimiento militar adicional de Corea del Norte y mantiene una postura de preparación firme", indica.
El disparo de estos misiles es la última de una serie de acciones militares por parte de Corea del Norte en un momento en que el régimen que lidera Kim Jong Un está tratando de reforzar sus capacidades de defensa ante el clima de estancamiento del diálogo con Estados Unidos.
