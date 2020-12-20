Madrid
Las autoridades australianas incrementaron este domingo las medidas de restricción a los habitantes de la ciudad de Sídney, que no podrán viajar al estado vecino de Victoria, ante el aumento de los casos de la covid-19. El Gobierno de Nueva Gales del Sur, cuya capital es Sidney, anunció en un comunicado la limitación de las reuniones privadas a diez personas y prohibió la mayoría de los conciertos y salas de baile hasta el próximo miércoles, entre otras restricciones.
Estas medidas se suman al confinamiento declarado anoche en el distrito Northern Beaches, corazón de un brote con más de una treintena de contagios locales en Sídney, hasta el próximo miércoles. Por su parte, las autoridades Victoria declararon "zona roja" a Sídney, por lo que sus habitantes no podrán viajar a ese estado vecino. "Sin la obligatoriedad de llevar máscara y de permanecer en casa en todo Sídney, nuestro gobierno y las autoridades sanitarias no tienen confianza que la situación sea segura (en Sídney)", apuntó el gobierno de Victoria en un comunicado.
Otros estados también han impuesto cuarentenas obligatorias de 15 días para los viajeros procedentes de Nueva Gales del Sur, el estado más poblado con más de 8 millones de personas. Australia -que mantiene sus fronteras internacionales cerradas desde marzo, salvo ciertas excepciones- acumula desde el inicio de la pandemia 28.128 casos confirmados, que incluyen 908 muertos.
