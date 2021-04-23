moscú
Rusia comenzó hoy el repliegue a sus cuarteles habituales de las tropas que desplegó en la península de Crimea para ejercicios militares, un movimiento que hizo temer una escalada del conflicto en el este de Ucrania.
"Las tropas del distrito militar Sur y de las fuerzas aerotransportadas que participaron en los ejercicios comenzaron a regresar a sus lugares de emplazamiento permanentes el 23 de abril", señaló el Ministerio de Defensa en un comunicado.
El ministro ruso de Defensa, Serguéi Shoigú, anunció la víspera desde Crimea, anexionada por Rusia en 2014, el repliegue a partir de hoy y hasta el 1 de mayo de las tropas desplegadas para maniobras en el sur y el oeste del país, territorio fronterizo con Ucrania y los países bálticos.
Matizó no obstante que parte del armamento pesado permanecerá en el polígono de Pogonovo, a unos 200 kilómetros de la frontera con Ucrania, para la participación en las maniobras Zapad-2021.
De acuerdo con Defensa, actualmente "nuestras unidades militares y formaciones están marchando hacia estaciones de ferrocarril y aeródromos, cargando barcos de asalto anfibio, plataformas ferroviarias y aviones militares de transporte".
El 22 de abril tuvo lugar en Crimea la etapa principal de los ejercicios de las tropas del Distrito Militar Sur y las fuerzas aerotransportadas.
En las maniobras, según el Ministerio de Defensa, participaron más de 10.000 militares, 1.200 unidades de armas y equipo militar, más de 40 buques de guerra y 20 barcos de apoyo.
