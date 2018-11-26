Ucrania ha puesto en alerta a sus Fuerzas Armadas ante el aumento de las tensiones con Rusia por un incidente protagonizado por buques de ambos países cerca de las costas de Crimea, informó el Ministerio de Defensa en un comunicado.
"Basándose en la decisión del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional y Defensa de Ucrania sobre la introducción de un estado de excepción, el jefe del Estado Mayor General y comandante en jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania emitió una orden para que las unidades de las Fuerzas Armadas de Ucrania fueran puestas en alerta de combate", dice la nota oficial.
El presidente ucraniano, Petró Poroshenko, anunció anoche que propondrá a la Rada Suprema o Parlamento que apruebe la imposición del estado de excepción tras el apresamiento este domingo de tres buques de la Armada ucraniana por parte de los guardacostas rusos cerca de Crimea.
El Servicio de Seguridad de Ucrania anunció a través de otro comunicado que también ha puesto en alerta a sus efectivos "para evitar otras provocaciones de los servicios especiales de Rusia en territorio ucraniano".
El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de este país exigió "el retorno inmediato" de los tripulantes de los navíos ucranianos apresados por Rusia y pidió a los "aliados y socios" de Ucrania que tomen "las medidas necesarias para contener" a Rusia, entre nuevas sanciones contra Moscú y la prestación de asistencia militar a Kiev.
El Servicio Federal de Seguridad (FSB, antiguo KGB) de Rusia confirmó en torno a la medianoche del domingo al lunes el apresamiento en la tarde del domingo de tres lanchas artilladas y un remolcador en aguas territoriales rusas y cuando realizaban "maniobras peligrosas", algo que Kiev niega.
El FSB también admitió haber abierto fuego contra los buques ucranianos para obligarles a detenerse y agregó que sus guardacostas atendieron a los tripulantes ucranianos heridos y que "su vida no corre peligro".
