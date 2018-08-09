Cruz Roja confirma la muerte de 50 personas en el bombardeo del Yemen

El jefe de la delegación del Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja (CICR) en el Yemen, Johannes Bruwer, confirmó hoy la muerte de un total de 50 personas en un ataque contra autobuses que transportaban a niños en un mercado de la ciudad de Dahian, en la provincia septentrional de Saada.
Bruwer dijo a través de su cuenta de Twitter que los fallecidos son 50 y los heridos, 77, según responsables locales a los que no identificó.
Asimismo, agregó que el hospital de Al Talh, que cuenta con el apoyo de la Cruz Roja, recibió 30 muertos y 48 heridos, la gran mayoría de los cuales son niños.
"Los niños no deben pagar el precio de una guerra muy de adultos", dijo Bruwer en su tuit.
Anteriormente, el portavoz de la Cruz Roja en el Yemen, Adnan Hazam, dijo que el hospital de Al Talh, ubicado cerca de la zona del ataque, recibió 29 cadáveres de menores de entre 10 y 14 años, además de 48 heridos, entre los que hay 30 niños.
"Llamamos a todas las partes a que tomen todas las medidas para mantener a los civiles alejados (del conflicto), no atacarles y protegerles", agregó.
Por su parte, el portavoz del Ministerio de Salud del Gobierno de los rebeldes hutíes en Saná, Yusef al Hadari, informó de que el bombardeo tuvo como blanco a tres autobuses y en él murieron 39 personas y 43 resultaron heridas.
Al Hadari explicó que los niños estaban de camino a un centro educativo de verano que depende del Ministerio de Asuntos Islámicos.
Mientras, la coalición liderada por Arabia Saudí confirmó el ataque a través de un comunicado de su portavoz, Turki al Malki, que defendió que se trata de "una acción militar legítima contra los elementos que planearon y llevaron a cabo el ataque contra civiles en la noche de ayer en la ciudad de Yazán".
En ese ataque murió un yemení residente en el reino y otros once resultaron heridos, según la alianza que interviene en el Yemen en contra de los rebeldes hutíes, que controlan Saada y otras zonas del norte y el oeste del país, incluida la capital.
