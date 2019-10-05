Público
Cuatro hombres sintecho asesinados y uno en condición crítica en Nueva York

La policía cree que fueron atacados con un objeto de metal, y aún no ha dado a conocer sus nombres ni detalles sobre el hombre en custodia, vinculado con los asesinatos, mientras la investigación continúa.

Sintecho. Pobreza. ARANCHA RÍOS.

Imagen de archivo de una mujer sintecho. ARANCHA RÍOS.

La Policía de Nueva York investiga el asesinato este sábado de cuatro hombres y el ataque a otro que está en condición crítica, que se cree viven en la calle y que fueron atacados mientras dormían, en el popular Barrio Chino de Manhattan.

Un hombre de 24 años ha sido detenido en relación con el hecho, de acuerdo con medios locales. La policía respondió en la madrugada de este sábado a una llamada sobre una disputa y cuando llegó al lugar encontró a los primeros dos hombres, con heridas en la cabeza.

Uno de ellos, de 60 años, fue declarado muerto en el lugar y el segundo, de 49 años, fue llevado al hospital y está en estado críticó, indica la cadena ABC. Media hora más tarde y no lejos del lugar, en la misma zona fueron hallados otros dos hombres muertos y a unos pasos de éste, la quinta víctima.

La policía cree que fueron atacados con un objeto de metal, y aún no ha dado a conocer sus nombres ni detalles sobre el hombre en custodia, vinculado con los asesinatos, mientras la investigación continúa.

