Estás leyendo: Rusia dice haber abierto fuego contra un destructor británico pero Londres lo desmiente

Público
Público

Defensa Rusia dice haber abierto fuego contra un destructor británico pero Londres lo desmiente

Según las autoridades rusas, a las 12.06 y 12.08 hora local (9.06 y 9.08 GMT), un navío guardacostas efectuó dos disparos de advertencia contra el destructor británico "HMS Defender" que se encontraba, presuntamente, en aguas rusas.

El buque inglés HMS Defender.
El buque inglés HMS Defender. Yoruk Isik / Reuters

Madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Defensa del Reino Unido negó este miércoles las afirmaciones de Moscú de que la Armada rusa hizo disparos de advertencia contra el destructor británico "HMS Defender" al sur de la península de Crimea, y dijo que se trataba de un ejercicio militar.

Según fuentes rusas, el destructor ingresó en aguas territoriales de Rusia cerca del cabo Fiolent, al sur de la península de Crimea, anexionada ilegalmente por Rusia en 2014, y fue advertido con disparos.

"El destructor fue advertido con antelación sobre el posible uso de armas en caso de que violase la frontera estatal de Rusia. No reaccionó a la advertencia", ante lo cual la Flota del Mar Negro abrió fuego de advertencia, informó el Ministerio de Defensa, citado por la agencia Interfax.

"Supuestos" disparos de advertencia

A las 12.06 y 12.08 hora local (9.06 y 9.08 GMT) un navío guardacostas efectuó dos disparos de advertencia y a las 12.19 hora local (9.19 GMT) un avión Su-24M lanzó cuatro bombas OFAB-250 delante del destructor.

"A las 12.23 hora local (9.23 GMT) las acciones conjuntas de la Flota del Mar Negro y las tropas guardafronteras detuvieron la violación de la frontera estatal rusa por parte del destructor Defender, que se retiró de las aguas territoriales rusas", señaló la entidad castrense.

Tras el incidente, el Ministerio de Defensa citó al agregado militar de la Embajada de Reino Unido en Rusia.

El pasado 14 de junio Rusia informó de que la Armada Rusa había iniciado el seguimiento del destructor británico y de la fragata Everton de la Marina holandesa tras el ingreso de ambos buques al mar Negro.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público