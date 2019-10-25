Desalojan el Congreso de Chile por prevención ante los disturbios en el exterior

El Congreso Nacional de Chile, ubicado en la ciudad de Valparaíso, ha tenido que ser evacuado este viernes por precaución ante los disturbios que se estaban produciendo en sus inmediaciones, entre manifestantes y fuerzas del orden.
El presidente de la Cámara Diputados (que junto con el Senado integra el Congreso chileno), Iván Flores, ordenó la suspensión de las sesiones, después de que un grupo de manifestantes se situara en la entrada del edifico y generara disturbios, dentro de una masiva marcha ciudadana de protesta.
Algunos manifestantes violentos intentaron ingresar en la sede del Congreso tras lo cual los Carabineros cerraron los accesos, antes de que se ordenase la evacuación del edificio y se suspendiesen todas las actividades. "La situación de riesgo es alta. Yo les he pedido a los funcionarios, y asumo la responsabilidad, que salgan del edificio", dijo Flores, según recogen medios locales.
La sala debatía en esta jornada algunas de las medidas que anunció el presidente de Chile, Sebastián Piñera, para tratar de apaciguar los ánimos de la población, que le reclama cambios estructurales en materias como pensiones, salud o educación para favorecer la igualdad.
Así, los diputados tenían en agenda esta jornada el análisis del Seguro de Salud Catastrófico que anunció Piñera, para que el gasto en salud en caso de enfermedades graves tenga un tope.
Además, la Comisión de Constitución abordaba la rebaja de la dieta parlamentaria, otra de las medidas presentadas por el presidente.
Chile vive desde hace una semana un estallido social sin precedentes en reclamo de reformas estructurales en las pensiones, la educación o la salud, y los ciudadanos se manifiestan en masa al tiempo que se han sucedido eventos de grave violencia que motivaron al Gobierno a declarar el estado de emergencia y toques de queda, con el Ejército encargado de la seguridad.
