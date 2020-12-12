Descifrado un mensaje del asesino del Zodíaco más de cincuenta años después

Un equipo de criptógrafos ha desvelado un mensaje en código que, se presume, el misterioso asesino del Zodíaco envió en 1969 al diario San Francisco Chronicle.
El puzzle, conocido como Cifra 340, ha sido resuelto por un equipo internacional con miembros en Estados Unidos, Australia y Bélgica, según ha informado el propio medio.
"Espero que os estéis divirtiendo mientras intentáis atraparme. No me da miedo la cámara de gas porque me enviará antes al paraíso ahora que tengo los esclavos suficientes como para trabajar por mí", reza parte del mensaje, presuntamente remitido por este asesino reponsable de las muertes de al menos cinco personas en el área de la Bahía de San Francisco entre diciembre de 1968 y octubre de 1969.
El mensaje, la habitual cuadrícula de variopintos símbolos enviada por el sospechoso, no revela la identidad del asesino. Sin embargo, el FBI ha confirmado su autenticidad tras recibirlo de manos del experto y uno de los responsables de la desencriptación, David Oranchak.
"El FBI toma nota de que un mensaje en código atribuido al asesino del Zodíaco fue resuelto recientemente por ciudadanos privados. El caso del sigue siendo una investigación en curso para la división del FBI de San Francisco y nuestros socios policiales locales", según el portavoz, Cameron Polan.
"Debido a la naturaleza en curso de la investigación, y por respeto a las víctimas y sus familias, no proporcionaremos más comentarios en este momento", ha añadido.
Cifra 340 es el segundo mensaje en código del asesino del Zodíaco que acaba resuelto. El primero, un largo mensaje dividido en pedazos y enviado al Chronicle, San Francisco Examiner y el Vallejo Times-Herald en 1969, fue previamente descifrado por un profesor de historia de secundaria de Salinas, California, y su esposa.
