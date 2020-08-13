Estás leyendo: Detenidas en Turquía 33 mujeres durante una manifestación a favor del Convenio de Estambul contra la violencia machista

Público
Público

Detenidas en Turquía 33 mujeres durante una manifestación a favor del Convenio de Estambul contra la violencia machista

Unas 70 mujeres se han reunido en el distrito de Çankara siguiendo la convocatoria de la Plataforma de Mujeres de Ankara para protestar contra la salida de Turquía del convenio que, consideran, "salva vidas".

Mujeres gritan consignas durante una protesta contra el feminicidio y la violencia machista, en Estambul. /Reuters
Mujeres gritan consignas durante una protesta contra el feminicidio y la violencia machista, en Estambul. /Reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La Policía turca ha detenido este jueves en la capital, Ankara, a 33 mujeres en el marco de una manifestación a favor del Convenio de Estambul sobre prevención y lucha contra la violencia de género.

Varios grupos de defensa de los derechos de las mujeres han estado demandando que el Convenio de Estambul, una convención del Consejo de Europa que tiene por objetivo la lucha contra la violencia contra mujeres y la violencia machista, sea ratificado por los países firmantes.

Unas 70 mujeres se han reunido en el distrito de Çankara siguiendo la convocatoria de la Plataforma de Mujeres de Ankara para protestar contra la salida de Turquía del convenio y reivindicar que la convención, que ha sido firmada por 46 países, salva vidas.

Las fuerzas de seguridad, sin embargo, han indicado que la manifestación es ilegal y ha pedido al grupo seguir con las protestas en un parque cercano, sin bloquear una de las carreteras de la ciudad.

Según informaciones del diario Hurriyet, los agentes intervinieron después de que las manifestantes trataran de acceder al centro de Ankara. "Unas 33 han sido arrestadas cuando desafiaban las directrices de la Policía", han indicado las fuerzas de seguridad en un comunicado.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público