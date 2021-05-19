new york
La fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James, ha anunciado que se unirá a la oficina del fiscal del distrito de Manhattan en una investigación de carácter criminal contra el conglomerado empresarial que lidera el expresidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, informan hoy medios locales.
La pesquisa de la oficina del fiscal general sobre la Organización Trump, que ha estado en curso desde 2019, también continuará como investigación civil, aunque ahora se abre sobre ella y de forma paralela una investigación con un componente criminal. "Hemos informado a la Organización Trump de que nuestra investigación sobre su conglomerado ya no es de naturaleza puramente civil. Ahora estamos investigando activamente los negocios de Trump por su supuesta actividad criminal, junto con el fiscal del distrito de Manhattan", confirmó a CNN el portavoz de James, Fabien Levy.
Esta nueva vertiente de la investigación se centra en comprobar si el conglomerado Trump engañó a prestamistas y compañías de seguros sobre el valor de las propiedades y si pagó los impuestos correspondientes por las transacciones que realizó. La notificación de James a la organización trae un nuevo nivel de riesgo legal para el expresidente, de cara a su posible candidatura a las próximas presidenciales, ya que el fiscal general ahora puede pedir sanciones penales como parte de la investigación.
La oficina del fiscal de distrito de Manhattan está examinando millones de páginas de documentos que incluyen las declaraciones de impuestos de Trump.
Según la cadena estadounidense, una persona familiarizada con las pesquisas dijo que un par de investigadores de la oficina del fiscal general de Nueva York, que han analizado a fondo la Organización Trump, se han unido al equipo del fiscal del distrito. Donald Trump dijo recientemente que estas investigaciones del fiscal general de Nueva York tienen motivaciones políticas.
