EEUU aprueba un paquete de ayuda a Ucrania de casi 61.000 millones de dólares

El Congreso de EEUU ha aprobado este sábado un paquete de ayuda de 95.000 millones de dólares para Ucrania, Israel y Taiwán. De ellos, 60.840 corresponden a Ucrania, tras meses de negociaciones y de retrasos.

