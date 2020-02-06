EEUU y China reducirán a la mitad los aranceles desde 14 de febrero​

madrid
A partir del 14 de febrero, China reducirá a la mitad los aranceles a productos estadounidenses como la carne de cerdo y vacuno, la soja o el güisqui, según anunció este jueves la Comisión Arancelaria del Consejo de Estado (el Ejecutivo chino).
De esta manera, los impuestos a estos productos -entre los que también se cuentan algunos de la industria automotriz, carne aviar, marisco y productos químicos- quedarán en un 5 y un 2,5%, respecto al 10 y 5% que se les gravaba desde el pasado 1 de septiembre.
La medida, que afectará a bienes estadounidenses por valor de 75.000 millones de dólares (68.162 millones de euros), entrará en vigor a las 13.01 hora local (05.01 hora GMT) del próximo 14 de febrero.
El Gobierno chino aseguró que esta medida es una respuesta al anuncio de Washington de rebajar del 15 al 7,5% aranceles a productos chinos por valor de 120.000 millones de dólares (109.060 millones de euros) a partir de la misma fecha.
Según un comunicado emitido por el Ministerio de Comercio, China ha anunciado la decisión "para relajar las tensiones económicas y comerciales y ampliar la cooperación". Asimismo, añadió que futuras medidas de este tipo dependerían del desarrollo de las relaciones entre ambos países.
Para el diario hongkonés South China Morning Post, se trata de "una señal de que China está poniendo en marcha la primera fase del acuerdo comercial con Estados Unidos (firmado el pasado 15 de enero) a pesar del brote de coronavirus".
Estados Unidos y China mantienen una guerra comercial desde marzo de 2018 que ha supuesto una escalada de tensión entre ambas potencias con diversas ramificaciones no solo económicas.
