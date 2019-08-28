EEUU lanza una nueva operación militar en el Golfo Pérsico

El secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos, Mark Esper, ha anunciado la puesta en marcha de una nueva operación militar en el Golfo Pérsico. La llamada Operación Centinela tendrá como objetivo garantizar la seguridad de navegación en el golfo, según Washington.
"Me complace anunciar que la Operación Centinela está en marcha", anunció Esper en una rueda de prensa celebrada este miércoles en el Pentágono.
A pesar de que en los últimos meses los departamentos de Defensa y de Estado estadounidenses han mantenido conversaciones con numerosos aliados para pedirles que se sumaran a esta iniciativa, Esper detalló que en principio dicha operación comienza con la participación de tres socios: el Reino Unido, Australia y Baréin.
