EEUU presenta una demanda antimonopolio contra Google

El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos, con el apoyo de 11 estados del país, han presentado este martes una demanda antimonopolio contra Alphabet Inc, la empresa de Google, por supuestamente violar la ley al usar su buena posición y dominio en el mercado para aventajar a sus rivales.
La empresa tecnológica, que se estima controla el 90% del mercado estadounidense, está acusada de violar la ley por la forma en que trató a la competencia para preservar su monopolio en el sector de las búsquedas y conseguir así vender más publicidad en internet.
El senador republicano Josh Hawley ha acusado a la compañía de mantener el poder a través de "medios ilegales" y calificó la demanda como "el caso antimonopolio más importante en una generación".
La demanda se produce más de un año después de que el Departamento de Justicia y la Comisión Federal de Comercio iniciaran investigaciones antimonopolio en cuatro grandes empresas tecnológicas: Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc y Google.
Google, cuyos ingresos el año pasado fueron alrededor de 162 mil millones de dólares, aún no ha respondido al respecto de la demanda.
Habrá ampliación.
