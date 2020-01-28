madridActualizado:
Donald Trump ha presentado públicamente el autodenominado 'acuerdo del siglo', un plan sin apenas visos de prosperar. Como principal argumento, el presidente de Estados Unidos ha anunciado la creación de un Estado palestino. Dicho plan incluye la anexión por parte de Israel de parte de la Cisjordania ocupada, el reconocimiento de "dos Estados" y Jerusalén como "capital íntegra" israelí, aunque los palestinos podrían tener su capital en la zona oriental de la ciudad.
El plan, anunciado por Trump en la Casa Blanca, no ha contado en ningún momento con el apoyo o la participación palestina, pues sus líderes abandonaron el contacto con EEUU hace más de dos años. Entre los gestos de Trump que forzaron esta desvinculación, se incluyen el reconocimiento como israelíes los asentamientos judíos de los territorios ocupados, la supresión de la ayuda a los refugiados palestinos o el cierre de la representación palestina en Estados Unidos.
"Hoy, Israel ha dado un paso gigante hacia la paz", ha dicho Trump junto al primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu. "Ayer (lunes), el primer ministro Netanyahu me informó que está dispuesto a apoyar la visión como base para las negociaciones directas, y, (el líder de la oposición, Benny Gantz) también respaldó", ha añadido.
El plan abarca unas 80 páginas, 50 de las cuales constituyen el plan político anunciado el martes y 30 una propuesta de 50.000 millones de dólares para la reactivación económica de Palestina, Jordania y Egipto, que se había anunciado en julio.
Rechazo palestino
El presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, declaró hoy que los palestinos no "cederán" al plan de paz presentado por Trump, en Washington y que el acuerdo "no pasará".
"Rechazamos este acuerdo desde el principio, y nuestra posición era correcta cuando nos negamos a esperar", dijo Abás tras una reunión de urgencia con el liderazgo palestino en Ramala. "No nos agacharemos y no cederemos", añadió.
