Egipto pide a España la detención de un constructor exiliado por haber "incitado" protestas en su país

el cairo
Un tribunal antiterrorista egipcio ordenó este domingo la detención del constructor exiliado en España Mohamed Ali, que incitó en 2019 unas protestas en el país norteafricano contra el presidente, Abdelfatah al Sisi, y pidió que se notifique a la Interpol para que implemente la orden.
El Tribunal de Emergencia de Seguridad del Estado "ordenó el arresto del contratista huido Mohamed Ali y otros acusados y notificar a la Interpol para que la lleve a cabo con rapidez", informó la agencia oficial de noticias, Mena.
Dicha corte acaba de comenzar a juzgar a Ali y a otras 102 personas a las que acusa de "preparar una concentración de masas que puso en peligro la seguridad pública y tuvo el fin de cometer varios crímenes", como agredir a personas y "afectar el trabajo de hombres de autoridad con el uso de la fuerza y la violencia", según Mena.
Asimismo, les imputa por "promover la comisión de crímenes terroristas" a través de la difusión de vídeos por internet que incluyeron la "incitación a la participación en concentraciones antigubernamentales en el país".
Ali es un empresario de la construcción que mantuvo durante 15 años negocios con empresas vinculadas al Ejército y al Gobierno egipcios y que acabó denunciando desde España la corrupción y el despilfarro de las autoridades de su país mediante la difusión de unas serie de vídeos por las redes sociales.
Apoyado en estas denuncias, Ali hizo también un llamamiento a manifestarse en contra del Gobierno que fue respondido por miles de personas que se congregaron en El Cairo y otras zonas de Egipto en septiembre de 2019 pidiendo la renuncia de Al Sisi. A raíz de estas protestas fueron detenidas más de 4.000 personas.
