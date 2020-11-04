Estás leyendo: Sarah McBride, primera mujer trans en ganar un escaño en un Senado estatal de EEUU

Público
Público

Elecciones EEUU Sarah McBride, primera mujer trans en ganar un escaño en un Senado estatal de EEUU

La demócrata ha conseguido más del 90% de los votos.

Imagen de archivo de Sarah McBride.
Imagen de archivo de Sarah McBride. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / EUROPA PRESS

La activista Sarah McBride ha ganado este martes la carrera al Senado en el estado de Delaware, por lo que se convierte en la primera mujer trans en ocupar un escaño en la Cámara Alta de un estado estadounidense.

Activista por los derechos de la comunidad de lesbianas, gays, bisexuales, transexuales y queer (LGTBQ), la demócrata McBride, de 30 años, ha obtenido más del 90% de los votos, con 7.902, según The New York Times.

"Lo hemos logrado. Hemos ganado las elecciones generales", ha celebrado McBride a través de su cuenta de Twitter, una victoria que espera "muestre a los niños de la comunidad LGTBQ que nuestra democracia es lo suficientemente grande para ellos también".

Por último, ha añadido que "mientras Delaware continua enfrentando la crisis de la covid-19, es hora de ponerse a trabajar para invertir en las políticas que marcarán la diferencia en nuestras familias trabajadoras".

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público