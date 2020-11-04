Estás leyendo: Trump acusa a los demócratas de "intentar robar" las elecciones

Elecciones EEUU Trump acusa a los demócratas de "intentar robar" las elecciones

El presidente de EEUU describió los resultados provisionales de los comicios como una "gran victoria" que podría llevar a su reelección.

Trump visita la sede de su campaña presidencial en Arlington, Virginia. Después se dirigió a la Casa Blanca, desde donde siguió el escrutinio.
El presidente de los Estados Unidos Donald J. Trump, en el debate presidencial. EFE / EPA / SHAWN THEW / Archivo.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, acusó este miércoles a la oposición demócrata de "intentar robar" las elecciones, y describió los resultados provisionales como una "gran victoria" que podría llevar a su reelección.

"Tenemos una GRAN ventaja, pero ellos están intentando ROBAR las elecciones. Nunca les dejaremos hacerlo. ¡Los votos no pueden emitirse una vez cierran las urnas!", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

