Washington
El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, acusó este miércoles a la oposición demócrata de "intentar robar" las elecciones, y describió los resultados provisionales como una "gran victoria" que podría llevar a su reelección.
"Tenemos una GRAN ventaja, pero ellos están intentando ROBAR las elecciones. Nunca les dejaremos hacerlo. ¡Los votos no pueden emitirse una vez cierran las urnas!", escribió Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
(Habrá ampliación)
