La líder del partido ultraderechista francés Agrupación Nacional (AN), Marine Le Pen, cargó hoy contra la que consideró "la oligarquía sin raíces" con la que la Unión Europea que somete a los países.
Le Pen intervino en un acto organizado por la italiana Liga en la plaza del Duomo de Milán junto con otros diez líderes de la ultraderecha europea ante las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, que se celebran del 23 al 26 de mayo próximos.
Once líderes de partidos de la ultraderecha de varios países europeos participaron junto con el líder de la Liga y ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, en Milán e intervinieron con breves discursos.
Le Pen, que intervino en último lugar y fue la más aplaudida, aseguró que se está viviendo un momento histórico en Europa. "No queremos esa oligarquía sin raíces y sin alma que nos dirige con la ambición de querer la sumisión de nuestras naciones", dijo.
Criticó la actual Unión Europea en la que existe "una globalización salvaje, sin reglas, que solo produce esclavos y desempleados" y donde el "libre mercado descontrolado es solo a beneficio de las multinacionales y pone en peligro nuestra salud ante la falta de control de los productos".
Como el resto de los líderes, Le Pen también atacó la inmigración, que, dijo, "somete a nuestros países y pone en peligro a nuestros pueblos". Para la líder de AN, "Europa pueda encontrar su coherencia y su fuerza solo en las naciones que la componen".
Le Pen calificó el mitin de hoy en Milán, de "acto fundador de la revolución pacifica y democrática que ve en nuestros países el despertar de los pueblos". "El 26 de mayo llevaremos la revolución a toda Europa. El 26 de mayo devolveremos el poder a los pueblos y Europa volverá a alzar la cabeza", dijo.
Durante el acto asistieron líderes de Alemania, Austria, Bélgica, Bulgaria, Dinamarca, Eslovaquia, Estonia, Finlandia, Francia, Holanda y República Checa cuyo objetivo es fundar el grupo Europa de las Naciones y las Libertades (ENL) como fuerza en el Parlamento Europeo.
