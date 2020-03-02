jerusalén
Los tres sondeos a pie de urna publicados tras el cierre de los colegios electorales en Israel pronostican una clara victoria de los partidos afines al primer ministro Benjamin Netanyahu, que se queda incluso a las puertas de la mayoría absoluta.
El estudio publicado por Channel 13 otorga al Likud de Netanyahu 37 de los 120 escaños de la Knesset o Parlamento israelí, por delante de su principal rival, el partido Azul y Blanco de Benny Gantz (32 asientos). La tercera fuerza volvería a ser la Lista Conjunta árabe-israelí con 14 asientos.
Sin embargo, sumando a los partidos ultraortodoxos aliados de Netanyahu el actual primer ministro conseguiría sumar 60 asientos, uno por debajo de la mayoría absoluta, frente a los 52 del bloque que apoyaría a Gantz. Quedaría al margen de los dos bloques el partido Yisrael Beyteinu de Avigdor Lieberman con ocho asientos.
El sondeo a pie de urna de Kan pronostica unos resultados muy similares: 36 de Likud, 33 de Azul y Blanco, 15 de Lista Conjunta, 9 de Shas, 8 de Judaísmo Unido de la Torá, 7 de Yamina, 6 de la coalición de izquierda Partido Laborista-Gesher-Meretz y 6 de Yisrael Beyteinu. El bloque afín a Netanyahu sumaría 60 asientos; 54 el de Gantz y 6 Lieberman.
La participación ha subido hasta un 65,5 por ciento a las 20 horas
El tercer estudio es el de Channel 12, que pronostica 37 asientos para el Likud, 33 de Azul y Blanco, 14 de Lista Conjunta, 9 de Shas, 7 de Judaísmo Unido de la Torá, 7 de Yamina, 7 de Partido Laborista-Gesher-Meretz y 6 de Yisrael Beyteinu. Netanyahu contaría con 60 afines, Gantz con 54 y restarían los seis diputados de Yisrael Beyteinu.
Destaca también el primer dato oficial de la votación, el de la participación, con un 65,5 por ciento hasta las 20.00 horas, la cifra más alta hasta esa hora desde las elecciones de 1999, disipando así los temores al desencanto por ser las terceras elecciones en once meses.
