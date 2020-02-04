Estás leyendo: Buttigieg y Sanders encabezan los resultados de los caucus de Iowa

Elecciones primarias de EEUU 2020 Buttigieg y Sanders encabezan los resultados de los caucus de Iowa

El exalcalde acumula el 27% de los votos, seguido del senador, con el 25%, según los datos oficiales convertidos en porcentajes por los principales medios de comunicación.

04/02/2020.- Bernie Sanders en un acto celebrado este lunes. EFE/Craig Lassing
Bernie Sanders en un acto celebrado este lunes. EFE/Craig Lassing

Washington

EFE

El exalcalde Pete Buttigieg y el senador Bernie Sanders encabezan los resultados de los caucus celebrados este lunes en Iowa, según los datos parciales publicados este martes por el Partido Demócrata de ese estado, con el 62 % de las circunscripciones escrutadas.

Buttigieg acumula el 27% de los votos, seguido de Sanders, con el 25%; la senadora Elizabeth Warren, con el 18,3 %; y el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, con el 15,6 %, según los datos oficiales convertidos en porcentajes por los principales medios de comunicación.

[Habrá ampliación]

