londresActualizado:
El turoperador TUI ha cancelado sus vuelos a la España peninsular y las islas Canarias, después de que el Gobierno británico haya impuesto una cuarentena de catorce días a los ciudadanos que lleguen del Estado español, confirmó el director de TUI en el Reino Unido e Irlanda, Andrew Flintham.
Flintham precisó que los turistas que ya estén en territorio español podrán regresar al Reino Unido en el vuelo que ya tenían reservado, mientras que los que debían partir este domingo serán contactados para cambiar su reserva o recibir un reembolso.
El ejecutivo expresó su "increíble decepción" por no haber conocido "con más antelación" las intenciones del Ejecutivo del primer ministro, Boris Johnson, que en la tarde del sábado anunció la imposición desde este domingo de una cuarentena de catorce días por el rebrote de coronavirus.
Al mismo tiempo, el ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ha desaconsejado viajar a la España peninsular "salvo desplazamientos esenciales", si bien en este caso señala que están exentas de esta recomendación las islas Canarias y las Baleares.
En su comunicado, Flintham afirma que "no entiende" cómo es posible que se haya decretado la cuarentena para España y sus islas cuando la recomendación de viajes de Exteriores exime a las Baleares y Canarias, al considerar que las islas presentan menos riesgo. "Demuestra por qué se deben considerar claros corredores aéreos regionales", sostuvo el directivo en su nota.
Tras subrayar que la salud y seguridad de todos es su prioridad, Flintham dice que "el Gobierno británico debe trabajar estrechamente con el sector de viajes, pues este grado de incertidumbre y confusión es dañino para los negocios y decepcionante para quienes ansían un merecido descanso".
La repentina decisión del Gobierno británico, anunciada además en fin de semana, cuando suele haber más vuelos, ha indignado al sector turístico y de viajes, además de miles de ciudadanos que ven ahora frustrados sus planes de vacaciones.
