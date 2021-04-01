Estás leyendo: Un error humano echa a perder 15 millones de vacunas de Johnson & Johnson

Un error humano echa a perder 15 millones de vacunas de Johnson & Johnson

Trabajadores de la planta de producción de Emergent BioSolutions mezclaron "accidentalmente" hace unos quince días ingredientes de la vacuna de J&J y de AstraZeneca. El accidente retrasará la producción de vacunas. 

Imagen de la Vacuna de Johnson & Johnson. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE/EPA/

La farmacéutica Johnson & Johnson (J&J) retrasará el envío de dosis de su vacuna contra la covid-19 a las autoridades estadounidenses después de un error ocurrido en una planta de producción de Baltimore en la que se mezclaron componentes de dos vacunas diferentes, informó el diario The New York Times.

Al parecer, en las instalaciones, pertenecientes a la firma Emergent BioSolutions, se mezclaron "accidentalmente" hace unos quince días ingredientes de la vacuna de J&J y de AstraZeneca, lo que malogró hasta 15 millones de dosis de Johnson & Johnson y ha forzado a las autoridades reguladoras a retrasar la autorización de las líneas de producción de la fábrica.

La misma planta produce tanto dosis de la fórmula de J&J como de la farmacéutica AstaZeneca, destinadas a combatir la covid-19. Paralelamente, J&J ha decidido reforzar la supervisión de Emergent BioSolution para evitar futuros problemas de calidad en la producción.

Este aplazamiento no afecta a las dosis que actualmente se están utilizando en EE.UU., ya que han sido producidas en Holanda, donde las líneas de producción cuentan con la aprobación de las autoridades reguladoras estadounidenses.

Sin embargo, se esperaba que a partir de abril la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson comenzara a ser producida en grandes cantidades en la planta de Baltimore, algo que ahora se ha puesto en cuestión según el NYT, que cita a fuentes familiarizadas con el asunto.

El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, prometió este lunes que para el próximo 19 de abril el 90 % de los adultos de Estados Unidos podrán pedir cita para vacunarse contra la covid-19.

