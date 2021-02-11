Estados Unidos sanciona al líder del golpe en Myanmar y a otros nueve oficiales

Estados Unidos sancionó este jueves al comandante del Ejército de Myanmar, el general Min Aung Hlaing, quien lideró el levantamiento militar y la deposición del Gobierno electo de Aung San Suu Kyi, así como a otros nueve oficiales y tres empresas vinculadas con las Fuerzas Armadas de ese país.

"El golpe del 1 de febrero fue un ataque directo a la transición de Myanmar, a la democracia y al Estado de derecho", señaló en un comunicado la secretaria del Tesoro de EE.UU., Janet Yellen.

Según el Tesoro, Hlaing ya había sido designado por el Gobierno estadounidense en diciembre de 2019 por su papel como líder de las fuerzas armadas, que "participó o cuyos miembros se han involucrado en graves abusos contra los derechos humanos bajo su mando".

Las sanciones también recayeron sobre el subcomandante en jefe de las fuerzas militares birmanas, Soe Win, quien también fue designado por Washington en diciembre de 2019; el primer vicepresidente y teniente general retirado Myint Swe; y los tenientes generales Sein Win, Soe Htut y Ye Aung.

Otros sancionados son el ministro de Defensa de la junta militar, general Mya Tun Oo; el titular de Transporte y Comunicaciones, almirante Tin Aung San; el teniente general Ye Win Oo, secretario adjunto del Consejo Administrativo del Estado; y el teniente general Aung Lin Dwe, secretario de dicho consejo.

Las empresas penalizadas por EE.UU. son Ruby Enterprise, Myanmar Imperial Jade Co. LTD y Cancri (Gemas y Joyas) Co LTD por sus vínculos con las Fuerzas Armadas birmanas.

Yellen advirtió, además, de que Washington podría adoptar medidas adicionales: "Si hay más violencia contra los manifestantes pacíficos, el Ejército birmano se dará cuenta de que las sanciones de hoy son solo las primeras".

El pasado 1 de febrero, los militares de Myanmar derrocaron al Gobierno democrático, detuvieron a los líderes civiles, bloquearon el acceso a internet y suspendieron los vuelos.

El Ejército ya había gobernado Myanmar entre 1962 y 2011, cuando se inició una transición controlada hacia la democracia, y en 2015 llegó al poder del partido de la Liga Nacional para la Democracia (LND), encabezado por la Nobel de la Paz Suu Kyi.

Por su parte, el secretario de Estado, Antony Blinken, reiteró en un comunicado que para EE.UU. en Myanmar "hubo un golpe de Estado" y subrayó que no se quedarán "de brazos cruzados".