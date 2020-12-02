Estás leyendo: Estallan dos paquetes bomba enviados a dos empresas holandesas

Estallan dos paquetes bomba enviados a dos empresas holandesas

La primera explosión tuvo lugar a las 8.00 hora local en Ámsterdam  y el estallido en Kerkrade se produjo media hora más tarde. Nadie ha resultado herido. 

12/02 / 2020.- Servicios de emergencia en un edificio en la calle Bolstoen en Amsterdam. Según los informes, una carta bomba aparentemente explotó en la sala de correo de la empresa. EFE / EPA / SEM VAN DER WAL
LA HAYA

Actualizado:

EFE

Dos paquetes bomba que han sido enviados a una empresa holandesa en Ámsterdam y a otra en Kerkrade, cerca de la frontera con Alemania, han estallado en la mañana de este miércoles dentro del buzón de correos de las compañías, según ha confirmado la Policía holandesa.

La primera explosión tuvo lugar a las 8.00 hora local (7.00 GMT) en Ámsterdam, en la oficina de la entidad bancaria ABN Amro situada en el parque empresarial de Sloterdijk, a las afueras de la ciudad, mientras que el estallido en Kerkrade se produjo media hora más tarde y todavía no está claro de qué empresa se trata.

Ambas compañías han sido evacuadas por la Policía, aunque nadie resultó herido a causa de las explosiones porque las empresas aún estaban abriendo sus puertas a esas horas y no había mucho personal.

Al menos 12 paquetes bomba enviados a empresas en enero

Durante el mes de enero, al menos una decena de paquetes bomba fueron enviados a diferentes empresas locales, entre ellas una gasolinera, un hotel y otra oficina de ABN Amro, en Ámsterdam, Róterdam, Utrecht y Maastricht, pero ninguno había llegado a estallar hasta hoy.

La Policía todavía está investigando quién envió las misivas y el motivo de la acción, porque junto con el paquete bomba también se han recibido cartas de advertencia sobre las que las Fuerzas de Seguridad no han querido dar detalles.

