Estás leyendo: El FBI investiga unas llamadas automáticas que en plena jornada electoral pedían a los votantes "quedarse en casa y mantenerse seguros"

Público
Público

Elecciones en Estados Unidos El FBI investiga unas llamadas automáticas que en plena jornada electoral pedían a los votantes  "quedarse en casa y mantenerse seguros"

La Agencia de Seguridad de Infraestructura y Ciberseguridad de Esadso Unidos no se a atreve a aventurar quién puede estar detrás de las mismas y se limita a asegurar que "ya está rastreando el problema".

El director del FBI, James Comey. - AFP
El director del FBI, James Comey. - AFP.

Madrid

Público | europa press

El FBI ha iniciado una investigación sobre unas llamadas automáticas que recibieron miles de votantes en plena jornada electoral en las que les pedían "quedarse en casa y mantenerse seguros".

"Hay algunas llamadas automáticas de las que se está informando", confirmó un miembro de la Agencia de Seguridad de Infraestructura y Ciberseguridad (CISA, por sus siglas en inglés) a la cadena de televisión CNN.

El miembro de CISA, que prefirió mantener su anonimato, puntualizó que las autoridades estadounidenses están preparadas para eventos de este tipo porque las llamadas automáticas "se registran en cada elección". No obstante, no se atrevió a aventurar quién podría estar detrás de las mismas y se ha limitado a asegurar que el FBI "ya está rastreando el problema".

En este sentido, el día de las elecciones la CISA pidió a los electores estar pendientes de las personas que intenten "intimidarles, socavar su confianza" y les pidió "mantener la calma" y "acudir a votar".

El portavoz del Departamento de Estado de Iowa, Kevin Hall, señaló a la citada cadena de televisión que su oficina ha compartido información con el FBI acerca de unas llamadas de este tipo, aunque no ha detallado cuántos ciudadanos del estado las han recibido.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público