Finlandia suspende la vacunación con AstraZeneca por dos casos de trombosis

madrid
Finlandia suspenderá durante una semana su programa de vacunación contra la covid-19 con la vacuna de AstraZeneca tras detectar dos casos poco comunes de trombosis, informaron hoy las autoridades sanitarias del país nórdico.
El Centro Finlandés de Seguridad y Desarrollo Farmacéutico (Fimea) comunicó que dos pacientes finlandeses sufrieron sendas trombosis venosas cerebrales entre 4 y 10 días después de haberles sido administrada la vacuna de AstraZeneca.
Debido a ello, el Instituto Nacional de Salud y Bienestar de Finlandia (THL) decidió dejar de suministrar la vacuna de AstraZeneca de forma preventiva, al menos hasta que se disponga de más información y se pueda evaluar la existencia de una posible relación causal entre el medicamento y las trombosis.
Los responsables del THL analizarán ambos casos durante la próxima semana y, de no encontrar indicios de causalidad, retomarán la vacunación con la fórmula de AstraZeneca a partir del lunes 29 de marzo.
Según la médico jefe del THL, Hanna Nohynek, se sospecha que el grupo con más riesgo de sufrir este tipo de efectos secundarios es el formado por mujeres de entre 20 y 50 años.
Al parecer, el riesgo de episodios de coagulación de la sangre aumenta, por ejemplo, por el uso de píldoras anticonceptivas o trastornos del metabolismo de los lípidos, aunque aún no se comprende el vínculo entre la vacuna y estas reacciones cerebrovasculares.
La decisión de Finlandia llega cuando muchos de los países europeos que suspendieron las vacunaciones con el inmunizador de AstraZeneca están a punto de retomarlas, tras pronunciarse a su favor tanto la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) como la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA).
Ayer, jueves, la EMA defendió que la vacuna de AstraZeneca es segura y eficaz en la inmunización contra la covid-19, aunque admitió que no ha podido descartar su relación con algunos casos, muy poco comunes, de coagulación sanguínea asociada con trombocitopenia.
