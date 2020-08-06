Estás leyendo: Fiscal de Nueva York pide la disolución de la Asociación del Rifle de EEUU

Letitia James considera que la NRA ha estado "abusando de su poder", además de estar "podrida con el fraude y el abuso".

Imagen de archivo de un policía de EEUU. /EFE/Archivo.

La fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, presentó este jueves una demanda que pide disolver la poderosa Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA) y acusa a varios de sus dirigentes de desviar millones de dólares para uso personal.

"La influencia de la NRA ha sido tan poderosa que ha impedido que nuestra nación tome medidas contra la violencia armada. Pero ha estado abusando de su poder, y bajo la apariencia, la NRA está podrida con el fraude y el abuso", dijo James. 

