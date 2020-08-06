nueva yorkActualizado:
La fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, presentó este jueves una demanda que pide disolver la poderosa Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA) y acusa a varios de sus dirigentes de desviar millones de dólares para uso personal.
"La influencia de la NRA ha sido tan poderosa que ha impedido que nuestra nación tome medidas contra la violencia armada. Pero ha estado abusando de su poder, y bajo la apariencia, la NRA está podrida con el fraude y el abuso", dijo James.
