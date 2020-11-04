Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía de Brasil denuncia al hijo mayor de Bolsonaro por corrupción

Público
Público

Brasil La Fiscalía de Brasil denuncia al hijo mayor de Bolsonaro por corrupción

El Ministerio Público de Río acusa a Flavio Bolsonaro y a otros 15 investigados por los delitos de "organización criminal, malversación, lavado de dinero y apropiación indebida", entre los años 2007 y 2018 cuando era diputado regional de Río.

El presidente Jair Bolsonaro y su hijo mayor, el senador Flávio Bolsonaro, junto al ministro de infraestructuras, capitán Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. WILSON DIAS/ AGÊNCIA BRASIL.
El presidente Jair Bolsonaro y su hijo mayor, el senador Flávio Bolsonaro, junto al ministro de infraestructuras, capitán Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas.  - WILSON DIAS | AGÊNCIA BRASIL.

río de Janeiro

Actualizado:

efe

La Fiscalía brasileña denunció al senador Flavio Bolsonaro, hijo mayor del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, por cuatro delitos relacionados con un caso de corrupción durante su etapa como diputado regional de Río de Janeiro, informaron este miércoles fuentes oficiales.

El Ministerio Público de Río acusó a Flavio Bolsonaro y a otros 15 investigados por los delitos de "organización criminal, malversación, lavado de dinero y apropiación indebida", entre los años 2007 y 2018.

El caso se arrastra desde 2018 e investiga una trama de corrupción que, según la Fiscalía, lideraba el hijo mayor del jefe de Estado, cuando ocupaba un escaño de diputado en la Asamblea Legislativa de Río de Janeiro.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público