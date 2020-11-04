río de JaneiroActualizado:
La Fiscalía brasileña denunció al senador Flavio Bolsonaro, hijo mayor del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, por cuatro delitos relacionados con un caso de corrupción durante su etapa como diputado regional de Río de Janeiro, informaron este miércoles fuentes oficiales.
El Ministerio Público de Río acusó a Flavio Bolsonaro y a otros 15 investigados por los delitos de "organización criminal, malversación, lavado de dinero y apropiación indebida", entre los años 2007 y 2018.
El caso se arrastra desde 2018 e investiga una trama de corrupción que, según la Fiscalía, lideraba el hijo mayor del jefe de Estado, cuando ocupaba un escaño de diputado en la Asamblea Legislativa de Río de Janeiro.
