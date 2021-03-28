Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía suiza cierra por falta de pruebas una investigación contra un supuesto testaferro de Maduro, acusado de lavado de dinero

La Fiscalía suiza cierra por falta de pruebas una investigación contra un supuesto testaferro de Maduro, acusado de lavado de dinero

Saab se encuentra detenido en el archipiélago africano de Cabo Verde y afronta una posible extradición a Estados Unidos, donde es reclamado por la Justicia por presunta corrupción.

Pintada en Venezuela por la libertad de Alex Saab.
Pintada en Venezuela por la libertad de Alex Saab. AFP

La Fiscalía de Ginebra cerró una investigación sobre el empresario colombiano Alex Saab, presunto testaferro del presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro, que afrontaba acusaciones de presunto lavado de dinero a través de cuentas en Suiza.

Un portavoz de la Fiscalía ginebrina confirmó hoy a Efe que el procedimiento abierto contra Saab en 2018 ya fue clasificado en diciembre de 2020, por falta de pruebas.

Según informó una nota de la defensa legal del propio Saab, la fiscalía suiza investigó en este caso información obtenida del banco local UBS, que mostraba movimientos entre cuentas bancarias sólo dentro del país, por lo que las pruebas eran insuficientes para proseguir la causa.

Frente a las presiones de EEUU, el Tribunal de Justicia de la Comunidad Económica de Estados de África Occidental (CEDEAO) subraya que Saab debe ser puesto en libertad, por considerar su detención "arbitraria e ilegal".

La acusación estadounidense sostiene en cambio que Saab lavó hasta 350 millones de dólares presuntamente defraudados a través del sistema de control cambiario en Venezuela.

Según el Departamento de Justicia de EEUU, entre noviembre de 2011 y septiembre de 2015 Saab, junto a otros cómplices, transfirió desde Venezuela estas ganancias ilícitas hasta cuentas bancarias estadounidenses, razón por la que Washington defiende tener jurisdicción en el caso.

