Las fotos más espectaculares del año en el World Press Photo 2024

El fotógrafo palestino, Mohammed Salem, ha sido el ganador a la mejor foto del año y la narradora visual, Lee-Ann Olwage, ha sido galardonada por su denuncia a la falta de conciencia pública sobre la demencia en Madagascar.

Agencias

madrid

  • Una mujer palestina abraza el cuerpo de su sobrina, mejor foto del año elegida en el World Press Photo

    Mohammed Salem / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    1 de 7

    Mogammed Salem ha ganado el premio a mejor foto del año

    El fotoperiodista palestino muestra como una mujer abraza a una niña que acaba de perder la vida en la Franja de Gaza. La imagen es un reflejo "poderoso y triste" del dolor y la pérdida que sufren los civiles palestinos que conviven con las bombas israelíes desde octubre.

  • Julia Kochetova por “La guerra es personal”

    Julia Kochetova / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    2 de 7

    Julia Kochetova gana el premio en la categoría "Formato Abierto"

    La fotógrafa ucraniana ha sido galardonada con un diario digital que combina fotoperiodismo con estilo documental para mostrar cómo es vivir con la guerra como una realidad cotidiana.

  • Julia Kochetova por “La guerra es personal”

    Julia Kochetova / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    3 de 7

    "La guerra es personal"

    El proyecto entrelaza imágenes fotográficas con poesía, clips de audio y música en colaboración con un ilustrador y una DJ ucranianos.

  • Denuncia la falta de conciencia pública en Madagascar sobre la demencia, reportaje gráfico World Press Photo 2024

    Lee-Ann Olwage / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    4 de 7

    Lee-Ann Olwage gana en la categoría "Reportaje gráfico"

    La narradora visual de Sudáfrica denuncia la falta de conciencia pública en Madagascar sobre la demencia, que estigmatiza a quienes la sufren. En la foto, abuelo y nieta, se preparan para ir a la iglesia, y se ilustra el concepto maglache de valim-babena, el deber de los hijos adultos de ayudar a sus padres.

  • Lee-Ann Olwage

    Lee-Ann Olwage / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    5 de 7

    Falta de conciencia pública sobre la demencia 

    Relata la vida de Paul, un hombre de 91 años que ha vivido con demencia durante 11 años, y durante mucho tiempo, su familia asumió que se había "vuelto loco" y atribuyó los síntomas que sufría al consumo del alcohol, pero este diagnóstico no convenció a su hija Fara (mujer que aparece en la imagen), que optó por cuidar a su padre. 

  • En la categoría de Proyecto a Largo Plazo, el concurso premia al fotoperiodista venezolano Alejandro Cegarra por su trabajo “Los dos muros”

    Alejandro Cegarra / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    6 de 7

    Cegarra ha sido galardonado en la categoría "Proyecto a largo plazo"

    Su trabajo Los dos muros documenta la vulnerabilidad de las comunidades de migrantes que carecen de recursos financieros para pagar contrabandistas y recurren a trenes de carga para llegar a la frontera de Estados Unidos.

  • Los dos muros

    Alejandro cegarra / WORLD PRESS PHOTO

    7 de 7

    Resiliencia de los migrantes

    Basado en su propia experiencia como migrante desde su Venezuela natal a México en 2017, el fotógrafo Cegarra inició este proyecto en 2018. El jurado ha considerado que su vivencia personal ofrecía una perspectiva sensible y centrada en el ser humano que pone en el punto de mira la voluntad y la resiliencia de los migrantes.

