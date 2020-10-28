parís
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, anunció este miércoles un nuevo confinamiento nacional, de un mes y menos estricto que el impuesto en marzo, para intentar frenar la expansión de la pandemia de coronavirus en el país.
Hace falta dar "un frenazo brutal a los contagios" para evitar el colapso de los hospitales, afirmó en una declaración televisada a la nación.
El mandatario precisó que esta nueva restricción se aplicará a partir de la medianoche del jueves al viernes, "como mínimo" hasta el próximo 1 de diciembre, y pidió la responsabilidad de todos para ralentizar esta segunda ola, que advirtió de que será "más dura y mortífera que la primera".
"El virus circula por Francia a una velocidad que incluso las previsiones más pesimistas no habían anticipado. Hay que reconocer que, como todos nuestros vecinos, estamos desbordados por la aceleración repentina de la epidemia", reconoció Macron en su intervención en horario de máxima audiencia.
Macron destacó que tanto las escuelas como las fronteras interiores de Francia en el espacio europeo seguirán abiertas
Macron detalló que las escuelas seguirán abiertas y se generalizará de nuevo el teletrabajo y las visitas a residencias de ancianos y centros de dependencia estarán autorizadas.
"Las fábricas, las explotaciones agrícolas y las obras públicas seguirán funcionando. La economía no debe pararse ni hundirse", afirmó. Entre los comercios y establecimientos "no esenciales" que deberán cerrar están incluidos los bares y los restaurantes.
Macron destacó que las fronteras interiores de Francia en el espacio europeo seguirán abiertas "y, salvo excepción, las exteriores se mantendrán cerradas", aunque los franceses en el extranjero podrán volver al país y se efectuarán test rápidos a todos los viajeros que lleguen al país.
El Ejecutivo francés evaluará cada 15 días la evolución de la epidemia y decidirá en caso necesario sobre la aplicación de nuevas restricciones o, si la situación mejora, el levantamiento de algunos controles.
