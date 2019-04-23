Público
Colegios Francia ofrecerá desayunos gratuitos en las escuelas de las zonas más desfavorecidas

Se trata de un programa con el que el Gobierno francés pretende beneficiar hasta a 100.000 niños en todo el territorio nacional y "reducir las desigualdades desde las edades más tempranas".

Comedor escolar.

Francia ofrecerá desayunos gratis para los estudiantes de escuelas ubicadas en las zonas más desfavorecidas, anunció este martes el ministro de Educación, Jean-Michel Blanquer y la secretaria de Estado del ministerio de Salud, Christelle Dubos. Un programa con el que el Gobierno francés pretende beneficiar hasta a 100.000 niños en todo el territorio nacional.

El objetivo de la medida es "permitir que los niños no comiencen la jornada con el estómago vacío, para que puedan estar concentrados en las clases y aprender en las mejores condiciones". Así lo indicaron ambos funcionarios en un comunicado al que ha tenido acceso El País.  Una normativa que, según agregaron, contribuye al propósito de "reducir las desigualdades desde las edades más tempranas".

La medida se puso en práctica de manera experimental este mes de abril en ocho centros educativos de Amiens, La Réunion, Lille, Montpellier, Nantes, Reims, Toulouse, Versalles, y será generalizada a todo el territorio a partir de septiembre para todos aquellos alumnos de las denominadas "escuelas prioritarias", ubicadas en los barrios más desfavorecidos.

