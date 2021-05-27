Estás leyendo: Israel y Hamás aceptan reunirse en El Cairo para afianzar la tregua

Gaza Israel y Hamás aceptan reunirse en El Cairo para afianzar la tregua

La reunión se celebrará la próxima semana y en ella se hablará sobre la reconstrucción de Gaza o el intercambio de rehenes.

Imagen de una zona de la Franja de Gaza destrozada por los bombardeos de Israel.
Imagen de una zona de la Franja de Gaza destrozada por los bombardeos de Israel. Mohammed Saber / EFE

JERUSALÉN

Delegaciones de alto rango de Israel y del movimiento islamista palestino Hamás han aceptado reunirse la próxima semana en El Cairo para afianzar la tregua acordada hace una semana con la mediación de Egipto y abordar temas como la reconstrucción de Gaza o el intercambio de rehenes.

El ministro de Exteriores de Israel, Gabi Ashkenazi, encabezará la delegación israelí a este encuentro sin precedentes "a principios de la próxima semana", según ha confirmado la radio Galatz, emisora oficial del Ejército israelí. Desde Hamás será el jefe político del movimiento, Ismail Haniyeh, quien acudirá a El Cairo "en los próximos días" para "conversar sobre la estabilización del alto el fuego con Israel en la Franja de Gaza".

