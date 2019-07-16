El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha pedido este martes a los delegados de Gobierno del país un informe sobre los campamentos de gitanos para localizar a los ilegales y "preparar un plan de desalojo".

En una carta el ministro, pide que el censo se elabore en dos semanas y subraya la necesidad de centrarse en las "situaciones de ilegalidad y degradación que frecuentemente se registran en los asentamientos" y "que a menudo constituyen un peligro para el orden público y la seguridad".

El censo, escribe Salvini a los delegados de Gobierno, tendrá que informar sobre el tipo de asentamientos, la densidad de población, las condiciones en los campamentos (presencia de agua, redes eléctricas y de alcantarillado) y el número de menores.

El ministro agrega que para "superar las situaciones de degradación y restaurar las condiciones de legalidad" se realizara un plan de "evacuación progresiva de las áreas ilegalmente ocupadas". Además, en recientes declaraciones Salvini señaló que "era hora de que los gitanos empezaran a pagar los servicios".

Ya intentó realizar un censo de personas gitanas el año pasado

Salvini provocó una polémica el año pasado cuando propuso realizar un censo de las personas de etnia gitana para expulsar a los no nacidos en el país y lamentar que habría que "quedarse" a los que sean italianos.

Según las cifras que facilitó entonces Salvini, en Italia viven 40.000 gitanos en asentamientos. No obstante, en Italia la ley no permite un registro de carácter étnico y finalmente la propuesta no se realizó.