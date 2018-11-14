El Gobierno británico respaldó este miércoles al término de una reunión extraordinaria el borrador del Brexit acordado a nivel técnico por los negociadores del Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE), anunció la primera ministra, Theresa May.
En una declaración ante su residencia oficial de Downing Street y una reunión de cinco horas, la primera ministra británica comunicó el apoyo político de su Gabinete de ministros a este pacto preliminar, después de unas complejas negociaciones sobre la retirada británica de la UE, que se concretará el 29 de marzo de 2019.
May afirmó que el acuerdo al que ha llegado con la UE sobre el Brexit es "el mejor que podía ser negociado".
La jefa del Gobierno admitió que se trató de un "larga, detallada y apasionada" reunión del Gobierno sobre la futura relación que tendrá el Reino Unido con el bloque europeo.
El acuerdo se alcanzó, explicó, después de miles de horas de reuniones entre los negociadores hasta superar el principal escollo, el de la frontera entre la República de Irlanda y la provincia británica de Irlanda del Norte, porque el objetivo de todas las partes es que siga siendo invisible para no perjudicar la economía ni el proceso de paz en ese territorio.
El Ejecutivo concluyó de "forma colectiva" que el borrador debía ser aprobado y reconoció que esta decisión "no se ha tomado a la ligera", sino anteponiendo el interés nacional del Reino Unido, agregó May.
Este país, insistió, recuperará "el control de nuestro dinero, nuestras leyes y fronteras, pondrá fin al libre movimiento, protegerá los empleos, la seguridad y nuestra unión" de las cuatro regiones —Inglaterra, Escocia, Gales e Irlanda del Norte—.
La premier también informó de que mañana hará una declaración en la Cámara de los Comunes para explicar el borrador del pacto, cuyo contenido, de unos 500 folios, aún no ha sido divulgado.
Según los medios, el documento incluye una salvaguarda para evitar el restablecimiento de una frontera entre las dos Irlandas después de que el Reino Unido abandone el bloque de los 27.
Esa cláusula prevé que todo el Reino Unido permanecerá temporalmente en una unión aduanera con la UE, mientras que se añadirán provisiones específicas para reforzar el alineamiento de Irlanda del Norte con ese área económica y con las reglas del mercado único comunitario.
Tras la retirada del Reino Unido de la UE, empezará un periodo de transición que terminará hasta finales de 2020.
