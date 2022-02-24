Estás leyendo: En directo | Imágenes desde Ucrania

Guerra Rusia-Ucrania En directo | Imágenes  desde Ucrania

Señal en directo desde la plaza del Maidán, en el centro de Kiev

Columnas de humo cerca del Ministerio de Defensa de Ucrania, en Kiev, después de que el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, lanzara una operación militar contra el país este jueves.
Columnas de humo cerca del Ministerio de Defensa de Ucrania, en Kiev, después de que el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, lanzara una operación militar contra el país este jueves. Valentyn Ogirenko / REUTERS / VREUTERS

Sigue las imágenes en directo desde la plaza del Maidán, en el centro de Kiev.

