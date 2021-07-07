Estás leyendo: Asesinan a tiros al presidente de Haití

En el asalto resultó herida de bala la primera dama, Martine Moise, que está recibiendo cuidados médicos, según un comunicado firmado por Joseph.

El presidente de Haití, Jovenel Moise. REUTERS/STRINGER.

Puerto Príncipe

El presidente de Haití, Jovenel Moise, fue asesinado este miércoles por hombres armados que perpetraron un asalto a su residencia la pasada madrugada en el barrio de Pelerin de Puerto Príncipe, informó el primer ministro, Claude Joseph.

(Habrá ampliación).

