Hallan 20 cadáveres en México cerca de la frontera con Estados Unidos

Las autoridades mexicanas han hallado este miércoles 20 cuerpos, de los cuales 17 estaban calcinados, en Tamaulipas, cerca de la frontera con Estados Unidos, según ha confirmado un agente de seguridad.
Además de los cuerpos las autoridades han encontrado cinco vehículos quemados en el pueblo de Miguel Alemán, en el estado norteño de Tamaulipas, según ha informado el agente en un comunicado sin ofrecer más detalles.
Tamaulipas se ha convertido en uno de los estados más violentos en México debido a los enfrentamientos entre bandas para controlar el tráfico de drogas, entre otros asuntos.
