Un herido y un arrestado en un tiroteo en una mezquita de Oslo

Las fuerzas de seguridad indicaron además que un sospechoso ya ha sido arrestado y que varios agentes se han desplegado por el lugar de los hechos

El edificio del banco central de Noruega, en Oslo. REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

Una persona ha resultado herida este sábado por disparos en el interior de una mezquita en Oslo, informó la policía noruega en Twitter.

