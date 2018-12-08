El Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de China instó a Canadá a liberar de inmediato a la responsable de finanzas de Huawei Technologies Co Ltd este sábado bajo la amenaza de que habrá consecuencias si no lo hace.

La directora financiera del gigante electrónico, Wanzhou Meng, fue arrestada el pasado jueves por las autoridades canadienses para ser extraditada a Estados Unidos por la supuesta violación de las sanciones impuestas por Washington contra Irán, anunció este jueves el Gobierno de Canadá.



El Ministerio dijo en una declaración que el viceministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Le Yucheng, había emitido la advertencia al embajador de Canadá en Beijing, instándolo a presentar una “fuerte protesta”.

Meng Wanzhou, directora financiera global de Huawei, fue arrestada en Canadá el 1 de diciembre y se enfrenta a la extradición a Estados Unidos, que alega que ocultó los vínculos de su compañía con una firma que intentó vender equipos a Irán a pesar de las sanciones internacionales. La ejecutiva es también la hija del fundador de Huawei.

Las autoridades estadounidenses creen que la empresa ha utilizado a la empresa SkyCom para violar las sanciones impuestas a Irán, por lo que solicitó a Canadá el arresto y extradición de la directora financiera de ese gigante chino de la electrónica, Meng Wanzhou.