La organización internacional Human Rights Watch presentó este martes una denuncia ante la Justicia contra el príncipe heredero saudí, Mohámed bin Salmán, quien visitará esta semana Buenos Aires por la cumbre del líderes del G20.
La organización humanitaria informó en su sitio web que la denuncia fue presentada este lunes ante un fiscal federal argentino, a quien pidió que investigue al príncipe saudí por presuntas violaciones del derecho internacional cometidas durante el conflicto armado en Yemen.
Según Human Rights Watch, Bin Salman "sería penalmente responsable" de esas violaciones como ministro de Defensa de Arabia Saudita. "Las autoridades judiciales deberían evaluar el papel de Mohammed bin Salman en posibles crímenes de guerra cometidos por la coalición liderada por Arabia Saudita en Yemen desde 2015", afirmó Kenneth Roth, director ejecutivo de Human Rights Watch.
El escrito presentado también hace alusión a la posible complicidad de Bin Salman en graves denuncias de tortura y otros malos tratos de ciudadanos saudíes, incluyendo el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, perpetrado a inicios de octubre en la embajada saudí en Turquia.
Arabia Saudí ya confirmó hace una semana que Bin Salman, al que la Agencia de Inteligencia estadounidense (CIA) considera el probable instigador del asesinato de Khashoggi en Estambul, asistirá a la cumbre de líderes del G20, que se celebrará el próximo viernes y el sábado en Buenos Aires. "La participación del príncipe heredero en la cumbre G20 en Buenos Aires podría permitir que las víctimas de abusos que no lograron que se haga justicia en Yemen o Arabia Saudita puedan obtenerla en los tribunales argentinos", apuntó Roth.
La Constitución argentina reconoce la jurisdicción universal por crímenes de guerra y torturas
La organización humanitaria recordó que la Constitución argentina reconoce la jurisdicción universal por crímenes de guerra y torturas, lo que implica que las autoridades judiciales del país están facultadas a investigar y juzgar estos delitos, con independencia de dónde se cometan y de la nacionalidad de sus autores o las víctimas.
"La decisión de autoridades argentinas de avanzar con una investigación enviaría una señal fuerte de que incluso los poderosos como Mohammed bin Salman no están más allá de la ley. Y Mohammed bin Salman debería saber que, si va a Argentina, podría enfrentarse a una investigación penal", señaló Roth.
La denuncia presentada ante el fiscal Ramiro González recayó en un tribunal federal argentino que conduce el juez Ariel Lijo.
