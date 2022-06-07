Estás leyendo: Las impactantes imágenes de la caravana de 15.000 migrantes que van desde México hacia EEUU

Las impactantes imágenes de la caravana de 15.000 migrantes que van desde México hacia EEUU

Más de 5.000 familias reclaman protección y medidas cautelares ante la imposibilidad de realizar los trámites migratorios y poder avanzar a la frontera norte con Estados Unidos.

madrid

Actualizado:
  • caravana mexico

    JUAN MANUEL BLANCO / EFE

    1 de 7

    Decenas de migrantes viajan desde el sur de México

    Una inédita caravana de cerca de 15.000 migrantes, la más numerosa hasta ahora, ha partido desde Chiapas rumbo a Estados Unidos, este lunes 6 de junio.

  • caravana mexico

    JUAN MANUEL BLANCO / EFE

    2 de 7

    Un migrante choca el puño con uno de los agentes que acordonan el paso

    Las fuerzas policiales han tratado de detener los traslados. En un primer avance este lunes, la ola migratoria ha andado más de ocho kilómetros, por lo que ya han pasado el primer retén migratorio donde estaban algunos agentes de la Guardia Nacional.

  • caravana mexico

    JUAN MANUEL BLANCO / EFE

    3 de 7

    Familias piden protección y medidas para regularizar su situación

    El director del Centro de Dignificación Humana, Luis Rey García Villagrán, explica que en la marcha hay más de 5.000 familias, incluyendo a cerca de 93 mujeres embarazadas y 3.000 niños. Todos ellos reclaman protección y medidas cautelares, ante la imposibilidad de obtener sus trámites migratorios y poder avanzar a la frontera norte con Estados Unidos. La imagen está tomada este domingo 5 de junio de 2022.

  • caravana mexico

    JUAN MANUEL BLANCO / EFE

    4 de 7

    La Cumbre de las Américas, en el punto de mira

    Miles de migrantes caminan en la ciudad de Tapachula, a 6 de junio de 2022. Esta caravana levanta presión hacia la Cumbre de las Américas, que tendrá lugar esta semana en Estados Unidos y que busca, como prioridad, un acuerdo regional en política migratoria.

  • caravana mexico

    JUAN MANUEL BLANCO / EFE

    5 de 7

    El Gobierno de López Obrador, dispuesto a negociar con EEUU

    El Instituto Nacional de Migración a través de un operativo especial se está asegurando de proteger a los migrantes en su ruta. Para el Gobierno de López Obrador la migración se sitúa en el eje central de sus prioridades políticas. Imagen tomada a 6 de junio de 2022.

  • caravana mexico
    6 de 7

    Las rutas migratorias, un problema centenario entre México y EEUU

    La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos ha detectado a más de 1,7 millones de indocumentados en la frontera con México en el año fiscal 2021, que terminó el 30 de septiembre. Mientras que el Gobierno mexicano ha registrado este fin de semana un incremento de 89% interanual en el número de migrantes presentados o canalizados por la autoridad migratoria en el primer trimestre de 2022. Imagen capturada a 6 de junio.

  • caravana mexico

    Juan Manuel Blanco / efe

    7 de 7

    "¡Somos migrantes, no delincuentes!"

    Al grito de "¡Libertad, libertad, somos migrantes, no delincuentes!", los extranjeros, con maletas y botellones de agua, han emprendido su camino con la esperanza de no ser detenidos. Imagen del 6 de junio de 2022.

