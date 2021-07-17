MADRID
Un fuerte incendio en el sureste del estado de Oregón, el más grande de los numerosos focos activos que hay en este momento en el país, siendo ahora mismo más grande que el territorio de la ciudad de New York y solo el 7% esta controlado.
En estas condiciones, el pasado jueves las autoridades del territorio ordenaron la evacuación ante el temor de este gran incendio, que ya ha destruido 21 viviendas y que provocará que se uniera con otros focos de incendio que crece rápidamente favorecido por las condiciones secas y el calor que hace en el norte de Estados Unidos, como informa la cadena CBS.
Por su parte, los funcionarios encargados de las labores del control y extinción del fuego, han alertado de que no se sofoque la totalidad del incendio hasta finales de noviembre, según han comunicado a la televisión Koin TV, afiliada de la CBS.
El Bootleg fire, el incendio forestal más grande de los Estados Unidos este año, ha quemado ya más de 87.000 hectáreas desde que comenzó hace diez días en el sur de Oregón, según el último informe que recoge Inciweb, recabado por la CNN.
"Los impactos del cambio climático están contribuyendo a los incendios forestales que son cada vez más peligrosos y destructivos en todo el Oeste de Estados Unidos", ha trasladado el gobernador de California, Gavin Newsom, que ordenó el envió de material al estado vecino.
