India aprueba la pena de muerte para los violadores de niños

Esta norma está enmarcada en una serie de reformas destinadas a la protección de la infancia.

El Gobierno indio aprueba la pena de muerte para los violadores de niños. / REUTERS - DANISH ISMAIL

El Gobierno de India ha aprobado una serie de reformas destinadas a la protección de la infancia y que contemplan, por ejemplo, castigar con pena de muerte los abusos sexuales agravados contra menores de edad, ha anunciado este viernes el ministro de Justicia, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Entre las enmiendas de la Ley de Protección de la Infancia frente a Delitos Sexuales destacan "castigos estrictos" para los delincuentes, "lo que incluye la pena de muerte para los abusos sexuales agravados con penetración", ha anunciado el ministro, según Hindustan Times.

Los cambios introducidos también aspiran a proteger a los niños en casos de desastres naturales y endurecen las penas para quienes administren hormonas a los menores con el objetivo de modificar su madurez, una práctica extendida entre las mafias de explotación sexual.

En materia de pornografía infantil, el nuevo texto contempla fuertes multas para quienes no borren o destruyan el material, así como para los que no alerten a las autoridades del hallazgo de este tipo de documentación.

La ley que ahora actualiza el Gobierno fue adoptada inicialmente en el año 2012, con vistas a proteger a una infancia que históricamente había estado desprotegida en India en términos legales. Sin embargo, algunos casos mediáticos han encendido de nuevo el debate.

