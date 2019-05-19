La India vota en la séptima y última fase de las elecciones generales

Algo más de 100 millones de electores están llamados hoy a las urnas en ocho regiones de la India en la séptima y última fase de los comicios generales que comenzaron el 11 de abril y en los que el primer ministro, Narendra Modi, se perfila como candidato favorito a la reelección.
Cerca de 113.000 colegios abrieron a las 7.00 hora local (1.30 GMT) y en la primera hora y media registraron un 10,2% de participación, encabezados por el remoto estado oriental de Jharkhand, con un 15%, según datos de la Comisión Electoral de la India (ECI).
En esta última fase se escogen 59 de los 543 escaños de la Lok Sabha, la Cámara Baja del Parlamento indio, en varias regiones de la mitad norte del país, entre ellas varias circunscripciones del estado de Uttar Pradesh, el más poblado con casi 200 millones de habitantes y 80 asientos. Modi se presenta por Benarés, la ciudad sagrada hindú de Uttar Pradesh.
Mientras la última tanda de los 900 millones de votantes llamados este año a las urnas depositan sus votos, el dirigente nacionalista hindú amaneció hoy en una cueva del estado norteño de Uttarakhand, en la que pasó la noche meditando envuelto en un ropaje naranja.
"Hoy es la última fase de las elecciones a la Lok Sabha 2019, urjo a todos los que votan en esta fase a que lo hagan en cifras récord. Vuestro único voto dará forma a la trayectoria de desarrollo de la India en los próximos años", dijo el primer ministro en su cuenta de Twitter.
Modi y el BJP se presentan como favoritos a repetir la victoria electoral, aunque se asoma con fuerza en la oposición el histórico Partido del Congreso, de Rahul Gandhi, que espera dar la campanada gracias a un juego de alianzas. Los resultados se conocerán el próximo 23 de mayo.
